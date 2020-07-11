AirBaltic postpones Riga-Baku flights till spring 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Latvian airline AirBaltic has announced a schedule of flights from Riga to Baku in April 2021, Trend reports referring to the company’s website.

According to the source, AirBaltic also has reported about the new network in summer 2021 and announced flights to the first 15 seasonal destinations including Baku that were postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flight from Riga to Baku will be operated twice a week from April 28, 2021, by Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The scheduled travel time is 3 hours 35 minutes. Departure from Baku will be at 22:45 (GMT+4), and arrival in Riga - the next day at 03:20 (GMT+3).

In total, the AirBaltic schedule offers 82 routes for the next summer season. Besides, the company AirBaltic will also increase the frequency of flights to several popular destinations, including Barcelona, Paris, Rome, Dublin, and others.

Currently, AirBaltic performs direct flights from Riga to various European business hubs and to such popular leisure destinations as Dubrovnik, Rijeka and Split in Croatia, Barcelona in Spain, Nice in France, Larnaca in Cyprus as well as Rome, Catania and Milan in Italy.

Moreover, during the upcoming weeks, AirBaltic will launch direct flights from Riga to Billund, Reykjavik, Madrid, Zurich, Turku, Warsaw, Prague, Stuttgart, Budapest and Liepaja. The company also offers a number of direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.

AirBaltic (AIR BALTIC CORPORATION) is connecting the Baltic region with over 55 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS.

It is a joint-stock company that was established in 1995. Its primary shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds around 80 percent of the stock, while Danish businessman Lars Thuesen holds about 20 percent through his fully-owned Aircraft Leasing 1 LLC.

AirBaltic operates 22 Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The company has received numerous international awards for excellence and innovative services, as well as achievements in the field of business restructuring.

News.Az

News.Az