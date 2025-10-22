Airbus launches new assembly line in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airbus on Wednesday inaugurated its latest Final Assembly Line for A320 family aircraft in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin, the second of its kind in both China and whole Asia, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The new facility will double the A320 family's final assembly capacity in China, demonstrating Airbus' confidence in the country's thriving civil aviation market, resilient supply chain and favorable business climate.

