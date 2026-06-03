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Five Eyes security alliance warns of Chinese espionage threat

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Five Eyes security alliance warns of Chinese espionage threat
Source: Reuters

Security agencies from the "Five Eyes" alliance which includes the United States and Britain issued a warning on Wednesday about Chinese ​spies aggressively using online job platforms to recruit people with ‌access to sensitive information.

The "Safeguarding Our Secrets" bulletin says China's military intelligence services were using a wide array of professional networking sites and online recruitment services to ​target those in government, the military or anyone who could ​access classified information, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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"Chinese military intelligence services ultimately seek to acquire ⁠privileged military, political and economic intelligence that can provide China ​with a strategic and tactical advantage over the Five Eyes," the domestic ​security agencies from the U.S., Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, said.

Although there have been similar warnings from individual countries in the past, the joint bulletin was ​described as unprecedented. Beijing has repeatedly rejected such espionage claims, calling ​them "pure fabrication and malicious slander".

In the bulletin, the Five Eyes agencies said Chinese spies ‌were ⁠particularly targeting those who specialised in defence, foreign affairs and intelligence, and military personnel, including those stationed in the Indo-Pacific region.

Also at risk were journalists, think tank employees or those with peripheral access to government ​data.

It said the ​spies used "an aggressive ⁠online recruitment strategy" with successful candidates then pressured to provide confidential information "for unspecified clients who are associated ​with the Chinese government".

Those who were recruited could be ​paid ⁠anywhere from a few hundred to several thousand dollars per report, and offered more for increasingly sensitive information, the bulletin said.

The U.S. has previously ⁠warned ​about Chinese intelligence using deception to target ​current and former U.S. government employees while Britain's MI5 security service last November cautioned lawmakers about Chinese ​agents trying to spy on parliament.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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