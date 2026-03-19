Airbus-Pratt dispute escalates over engine shortages

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Airbus is escalating its dispute with Pratt & Whitney by pursuing potential damages over delayed engine deliveries, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The conflict comes as Airbus struggles to increase aircraft production, with engine shortages disrupting assembly lines and airline operations. Pratt & Whitney’s Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines power a significant portion of Airbus’s best-selling A320neo family, making the delays especially critical, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Hundreds of aircraft have been grounded due to long waits for engine inspections and repairs, linked to earlier manufacturing issues. This has created a supply bottleneck, forcing engine makers to balance new deliveries for manufacturers with repair demands from airlines.

Airbus has accused Pratt & Whitney of falling short on promised engine supplies, contributing to its recent decision to cut output targets. CEO Guillaume Faury previously signaled that the company was prepared to enforce its contractual rights, and the latest move could lead to unspecified financial damages if successful.

The dispute highlights growing tensions across the aviation industry, where supply chain disruptions since the pandemic continue to strain relationships between planemakers, suppliers, and airlines. Airlines, including Lufthansa, have argued that keeping existing fleets operational should take priority over new aircraft production.

Meanwhile, RTX Corporation, Pratt & Whitney’s parent company, says it is working to balance competing demands while increasing deliveries.

The outcome of this dispute could shape future partnerships in the aerospace sector, especially as manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus evaluate engine options for the next generation of aircraft.

News.Az