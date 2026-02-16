Airport strike delays flights in Kenya’s capital Nairobi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A workers’ strike has disrupted flights at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, causing delays to some arrivals and departures, aviation officials said.

National carrier Kenya Airways said air traffic control disruptions linked to the strike were affecting operations at the airport, one of Africa’s major air transport hubs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The labor dispute is between aviation workers’ unions and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, with workers citing unresolved grievances including delays in finalizing a collective bargaining agreement.

