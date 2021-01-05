Airstrike kills civilians in central Mali

+ ↺ − 16 px

About a hundred civilians have been killed in airstrikes in Central Mali, local media reported late Monday.

The strikes took place in the Bounti village of Mali's Mopti region on Sunday night, Adama Griaba, the mayor of the locality, told local radio station Studio Tamani.

Eye witnesses said the death toll might be higher, according to Griaba.

He said the airstrikes were carried out at night by an unidentified helicopter, without giving further details.

The motive of the incident currently remains unknown and the wounded have been transported to the health district of Douentza.

No official statement from the government has been received so far.

(c) Anadolu Agency

News.Az

News.Az