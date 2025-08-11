A’ja Wilson sets WNBA record with 32 points, 20 rebounds
Photo: Getty Images
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson made history on Sunday night by becoming the first player in WNBA history to score at least 30 points and grab 20 rebounds in a single game.
Wilson led the Aces to a 94-86 victory over the Connecticut Sun, finishing with 32 points and matching her career-high 20 rebounds while shooting 13-of-25 from the field at Michelob Ultra Arena, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The outing came just two days after Wilson dropped 29 points on her 29th birthday in a 90-86 win over the Seattle Storm.