A'ja Wilson sets WNBA record with 32 points, 20 rebounds

A’ja Wilson sets WNBA record with 32 points, 20 rebounds
Photo: Getty Images

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson made history on Sunday night by becoming the first player in WNBA history to score at least 30 points and grab 20 rebounds in a single game.

Wilson led the Aces to a 94-86 victory over the Connecticut Sun, finishing with 32 points and matching her career-high 20 rebounds while shooting 13-of-25 from the field at Michelob Ultra Arena, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The outing came just two days after Wilson dropped 29 points on her 29th birthday in a 90-86 win over the Seattle Storm.

The Aces came out slow on Sunday night, and even fell into a double-digit hole early in the second quarter. But they rallied just before halftime, and held the Sun scoreless for the final half of the period, to tie things up before halftime.

Las Vegas then jumped out in front just minutes into the third quarter, after Chelsea Gray hit a pair of free throws, and the Aces never looked back. They used an 8-0 burst near the end of the quarter to push their lead and then led the entire rest of the way to secure the eight-point win.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

