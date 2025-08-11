A’ja Wilson sets WNBA record with 32 points, 20 rebounds

Marina Mabrey led the Sun with 22 points while shooting 8-of-16 from the field. Saniya Rivers added 17 points off the bench, and Leila Lacan finished with 13 points. They were the only three Connecticut players to hit double figures. The loss dropped the Sun to 5-25 — the worst record in the league.

Jackie Young added 21 points and six assists in the win for the Aces to go with Wilson’s 32-point night. Jewell Lloyd added 12 points off the bench, too, and the team shot just shy of 50% from the field as a group while out-rebounding the Sun by 17. The win, their sixth in their last seven games, pushed them to 18-14.

Wilson is averaging 21.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season. The three-time league MVP picked up her seventh All-Star nod this season, too. While the Aces are still nine games back from the Minnesota Lynx in the standings, Wilson is in the midst of another dominant run while averaging just shy of 30 points per game over her last three games. If she can keep the pace up over the last stretch, there’s no reason the Aces can’t at least close the gap in the standings before the playoffs start.