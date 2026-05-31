Chad Gable unmasks in emotional AAA match against Ludwig Kaiser

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One of the most captivating and unexpected feuds in modern professional wrestling history has officially come to an end in Monterrey, Mexico.





At Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's high-stakes "Noche de Los Grandes" event on Saturday night, WWE's cross-promotional partnership took center stage. The red-hot, "lightning in a bottle" war between the two masked personas of El Grande Americano culminated in a dramatic, high-stakes Lucha de Apuestas (mask vs. mask) main event, News.Az reports, citing The Sporting Tribune.

When the dust settled, the fan-favorite El Grande Americano emerged victorious, forcing his bitter rival to unmask and reveal his identity to a raucous crowd: WWE superstar Chad Gable. Following the loss, an emotional Gable handed his mask to the victor, delivering a heartfelt speech alongside his family in the ring, showing respect to his successor and promising to return to AAA in the future.

While smart fans have long known that Gable and fellow WWE star Ludwig Kaiser were the men beneath the hoods, the brilliance of the storyline lied in its execution. What originally began as a comedic undercard gimmick for Gable in 2025 evolved into one of the most commercially successful and respected angles in the history of Mexican wrestling.

The rivalry ignited in January at the WWE Royal Rumble, when a returning Gable eliminated Kaiser’s version of the character. From there, the two subverted expectations, fully committing to the art of Lucha Libre. The elaborate storyline kept audiences hooked worldwide, featuring masked posses, high-intensity pull-apart brawls, and a dramatic romantic subplot involving AAA host Andrea Bazarte.

With Gable now unmasked, Kaiser's El Grande Americano sits at the absolute pinnacle of the Lucha world. For the newly minted top babyface, the only logical next step is a pursuit of the prestigious AAA Mega Championship.

The emotional finale is already being hailed by fans as a masterpiece, kicking off a massive 24-hour window for WWE as the company prepares for its premium live event, Clash in Italy, on Sunday.

News.Az