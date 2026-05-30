PSG crowned UEFA Champions League champions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris Saint-Germain have been crowned UEFA Champions League champions after successfully defending their European title, becoming only the second club in the Champions League era to retain the trophy after Real Madrid.

The French giants faced Arsenal in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. PSG entered the match as defending champions and completed another historic European campaign under head coach Luis Enrique, News.az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Who will lift the Champions League trophy: PSG or Arsenal?

Azerbaijan’s win over France secures European Championship group leadership

Champions League final: PSG vs Arsenal - team news and predicted lineups

Former NBL star Ariel Hukporti reaches NBA Finals with Knicks

PSG's latest triumph further strengthens the club's growing legacy in European football. After winning their first Champions League title in 2025, the Paris side returned to the final for a second consecutive year and successfully defended the crown, a feat achieved only once before in the modern Champions League era.

Led by stars including Ousmane Dembélé, Khvic

ha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué, PSG once again established themselves as one of the dominant forces in European football. The victory also marks another major achievement for Luis Enrique, who continues to build one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

The title cements Paris Saint-Germain's place among Europe's elite clubs and caps off another remarkable season for the French champions.

News.Az