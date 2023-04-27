Akkuyu NPP can cover up to 10% of Türkiye’s power consumption — Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) will be capable of providing for up to 10% of Türkiye’s power consumption after reaching the full design capacity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the ceremony of nuclear fuel delivery to the plant, News.az reports citing TASS.

"The plant will be able to support up to 10% of Türkiye’s power consumption after achieving the full design capacity, meeting energy needs of the growing Turkish economy," the President said.

"The new NPP, as distinct from conventional power plants based on the hydrocarbon fuel, will not inject carbon dioxide into atmosphere, benefiting the environment," Putin added.

The Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant under construction in Türkiye. The project is being implemented on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Türkiye made in 2010.

News.Az