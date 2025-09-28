+ ↺ − 16 px

Veteran center and free agent Al Horford has committed to joining the Golden State Warriors on a multiyear contract, his agent Jason Glushon said on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

After spending seven of the past nine years with the Boston Celtics, including their 2023-24 NBA championship season, Horford enters his 19th year in the league as the Warriors' new starting center.

Horford verbally committed to the Warriors on Sunday, sources said. The sides are working through the final financial terms, with a signing in the coming days after the final decision from restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, a source said.

Horford was the Warriors' top center target entering free agency in July as the 39-year-old pondered playing for Golden State or retirement. Horford is among a few free agents who have been awaiting a decision from Kuminga but chose Sunday to commit to a multiyear contract. He averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 36.3% from behind the arc on 5.2 attempts per game last season. Used deliberately last season, Horford started 42 of the 60 games he played for the Celtics. Horford, who has made over 100 3-pointers in each of the past three seasons while shooting 41% from long range, is seen as an ideal fit around the Warriors' big three of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green. Offensively, the Warriors believe his size, floor-spacing, passing and defensive instincts will significantly upgrade their center position. Horford had a 46% effective field goal percentage allowed when defending isolations last season, which was seventh best in the NBA, according to GeniusIQ. Horford also defended the sixth-most isolations in 2024-25 and remains one of the top big men with the ability to switch on wing players. He is one of four players with 900 made 3-pointers and 1,300 blocks in NBA history, along with Rasheed Wallace, Brook Lopez and Clifford Robinson.

