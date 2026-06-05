US stock futures slip as investors await jobs data

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US stock futures mostly declined as investors awaited the release of the May jobs report.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) were flat, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Futures linked to the benchmark S&P 500 (ES=F) slipped 0.6%, while Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) futures fell 1.2%.

The latest jobs report is scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Market participants are closely watching the data for signals about the strength of the economy amid concerns over rising inflation.

Economists anticipate an increase in payrolls along with a steady unemployment rate, which would suggest continued stability in the labor market.

During Thursday’s trading session, the Dow surged to a record high, led by gains in healthcare and financial stocks, even as earnings from Broadcom (AVGO) disrupted momentum in the artificial intelligence trade.

At the same time, uncertainty on Wall Street persisted due to the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran and reports of stalled negotiations, despite President Donald Trump stating that talks are in their “final” stages.

News.Az