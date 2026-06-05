Former Australian goalkeeper Mark Bosnich hospitalized

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Former Australia star Mark Bosnich has been taken to hospital after suffering a serious injury during a World Cup launch event, News.Az reports, citing News.com.au.

The ex-goalkeeper rolled back the years by taking part in the promotional match, but his appearance ended badly during a penalty shoot-out.

In sudden-death action, Bosnich injured his knee while attempting to save a spot-kick from former AFL chief Gillon McLachlan.

He immediately fell to the ground and buried his face in the artificial turf, clearly in significant pain before receiving medical attention and being taken to hospital.

Bosnich then clutched his knee as he sat upright, with host Archie Thompson coming to his attention.

There was a look of pain spread across his face and Bosnich later treated his injury with an ice pack.

But that was not enough to remedy the injury with Code Sports reporting Bosnich was taken to hospital where he underwent scans.

“I hit it flush,” McLachlan said afterwards. “He overreacted.”

Several onlookers mistook Bosnic’s theatrics for a joke, including MC Thompson.

“I kept expecting him to get back up,” he told Code Sports.

“I’m hoping it’s a stitch-up. If it is, his acting is incredible.”

Fortunately, Bosnich remained in good spirits as he posed smiling in a photo alongside McLachlan.

While he told Code Sports: “I’ll be right.”

Bosnich, who won 17 caps for Australia between 1993 and 2000, is facing a busy period with the World Cup fast approaching.

He will be providing analysis of the tournament including the Socceroos’ group games against USA, Paraguay and Türkiye.

News.Az