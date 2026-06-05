Japan changes World Cup training sites twice in Mexico

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Japan’s World Cup squad was forced to change training venues twice in Mexico due to poor field conditions, Japanese media reported, creating an unsettled start to the team’s tournament preparations, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Head coach Hajime Moriyasu’s side had originally planned to train at a practice facility belonging to Tigres UANL in Monterrey after arriving in Mexico earlier this week.

However, recent adverse weather had left the pitch in poor condition, prompting the team to relocate to a field that had been reserved for Japan’s under-19 squad, according to the Sports Hochi newspaper.

The players were reportedly dissatisfied with that venue as well and switched again on their second day of training, this time moving to a practice ground used by Club de Futbol Monterrey.

The World Cup in North America is set to begin on June 11, with Japan opening its campaign against the Netherlands in Dallas three days later.

Masakuni Yamamoto, technical director of the Japan Football Association, said the players had remained composed despite the logistical disruptions.

“We came to this conclusion (to change practice venues) because we searched for a better environment,” Yamamoto told reporters, according to Japanese media.

“It’s because of bad weather, so you cannot help it. We want to make sure we prepare thoroughly,” he added.

The squad is expected to begin training at its base camp in Nashville, Tennessee, early next week.

“We have been told that all the preparations are going smoothly in Nashville,” Yamamoto said.

Japan will also face Sweden and Tunisia in Group F during the tournament.

News.Az