Al-Qaeda-linked group claims responsibility for major attack on Mali's army

An al-Qaeda-affiliated group has claimed responsibility for a major attack on the town of Boulikessi in Mali, stating that it has taken control of a military base there.

More than 30 soldiers were killed in Sunday's attack, according to sources quoted by the Reuters news agency, however that figure has not been confirmed by the authorities, News.Az reports citing BBC.

On Monday the same group, Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), says it targeted the military in the historic city of Timbuktu, with residents reporting hearing gunfire and explosions.

In a statement responding to Sunday's attack, Mali's army said it "reacted vigorously", before "withdrawing" - suggesting a tactical retreat.