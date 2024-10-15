Albania initiates EU accession talks following the bloc's 'wake-up call'

+ ↺ − 16 px

After years in the EU's waiting room, Albania officially began accession talks on Tuesday. Prime Minister Edi Rama described the meeting in Luxembourg as "historic" and "emotional," asserting that there is no turning back, News.Az reports citing Deutsche Welle.

"Choosing an alternative to full EU membership would be like giving up the way of life we finally choose after enduring ages of darkness under empires and regimes that were imposed on us," Rama told reporters."It's a matter of life or death for our dream to leave future generations a country where individual freedom is unquestionable, the rule of law is respected, and democracy functions for everyone."The EU has a long list of criteria for aspirant members, ranging from functioning democratic institutions to anti-corruption measures and guarantees for press freedom. Membership hopefuls have to prove alignment with standards or implement reforms to achieve them.Now, Albanian officials start the nitty-gritty of negotiations for the conditions under which the country can join the club.Rama wants to secure his spot at the EU leaders' table by the end of this decade. However, there are no official dates or timelines in the EU accession process, and it tends to take years or even decades.He acknowledged it's an "ambitious" goal, not least given the EU's history of delaying, disagreeing and dodging serious discussions on enlargement.EU enlargement was once seen as a long, winding and painful road to nowhere. Michael Emerson, a researcher with the Centre for European Policy Studies, says the bloc has been "pretending the enlargement process is alive" by offering piecemeal integration steps that amount to little more than enhanced partnership agreements that "can go on for as long as the eye can see."North Macedonia, Albania's eastern neighbor, has been waiting since 2009 for member states to accept the EU executive's recommendations that it begin formal accession talks. Serbia has been negotiating membership details for 10 years, Montenegro for 12.

News.Az