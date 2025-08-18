Albanian volunteers struggle to save burned livestock as wildfires ease

+ ↺ − 16 px

After days of devastating wildfires that forced people to flee their homes in Albania, volunteers are now racing to save the livestock left behind.

Many animals suffered severe burns as fires swept across the country’s south and east, destroying barns, homes, and farmland. In Delvina, one of the hardest-hit towns, Swiss national Maria Cristina Medina, who runs the Tierhilfe animal shelter near Tirana, watched as veterinarians treated a horse badly burned in the blaze, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Delvina has a good chance to survive, as her lungs were not damaged, and she is fighting for her life,” Medina said of the horse, now named after the town. A donkey with burns is also receiving care.

Still, many animals could not be saved. Medina said she receives constant calls and photos of scorched livestock, some of which must be euthanized due to the extent of their injuries.

The destruction in villages like Skenderbegas is grim. More than 30 houses and barns were lost, with charred remains of goats, cows, and donkeys scattered across the ruins.

“The flames arrived so quickly. We were rushing to save the children, but I could not unchain the cow,” said local resident Manjola Doci, whose pregnant cow suffered serious burns. One neighbor lost all 12 of his goats; another lost three cows. For many families, such livestock are their only source of food and livelihood.

