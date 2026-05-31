South Korea and Japan discuss historic military logistics deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The defense chiefs of South Korea and Japan have held discussions regarding a potential military-logistics support agreement, marking a significant step forward in defense cooperation between the two neighboring U.S. allies.

South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back met with his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, on Sunday at the Shangri-La Dialogue—a major regional defense summit taking place in Singapore. Following the meeting, the two leaders explored the groundwork for an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

If finalized, the pact would allow the militaries of Seoul and Tokyo to mutually procure and share essential logistical supplies, including fuel, food, and ammunition, during joint exercises or regional crises.

Despite the strategic benefits, the proposal remains highly sensitive due to deep-seated historical tensions between the two nations. Recognizing these complexities, Minister Ahn emphasized a measured approach.

"It requires the understanding and persuasion of the citizens of both nations, and I believe we should still proceed with caution," Ahn told reporters after the bilateral meeting.

While the talks signal a growing desire to strengthen security ties in the face of shared regional threats, both governments will need to navigate delicate public sentiment at home before any formal agreement can be signed.

News.Az