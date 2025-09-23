Alex Eala shines in Jingshan Open debut

+ ↺ − 16 px

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala powered past Belarus’ Aliona Fei, 6-3, 7-5, to kick off her Jingshan Open campaign in China on Tuesday.

After convincingly taking the first set, the 20-year-old Eala broke a 4-4 tie in the second, edging the world No. 322 in an extended ninth game to regain the lead, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Fei, however, blanked the top seed in the 10th game to level the match at 5-5.

The Filipino tennis ace never wavered, dominating the last two games to advance to the round of 16 of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 125 tournament.

Eala, currently ranked No. 58 in the world, also raced to a 3-0 start in the opening set in her first match since the Sao Paulo Open.

News.Az