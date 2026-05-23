North Korean club wins Asian Women’s Champions League

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North Korean club Naegohyang Women’s FC claimed the Asian Women’s Champions League title on Saturday, marking the first visit by a North Korean sports team to the South in eight years with a 1-0 victory over Japan’s Tokyo Verdy Beleza in the final, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Naegohyang Women's FC secured the trophy after captain Kim Kyong Yong scored shortly before half-time in the South Korean city of Suwon.

Women’s football remains one of North Korea’s strongest international sports, with the country’s national teams consistently competing at top levels across Asia and the global stage.

The victory also earned Naegohyang a place in next year’s FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, which will feature leading women’s clubs from around the world.

Founded in 2012, Naegohyang — whose name translates as “My Hometown” in Korean — had already attracted significant attention earlier in the week when they defeated Suwon FC Women 2-1 in the semi-finals in a rare North-South football encounter at the same stadium in Suwon.

The North Korean side edged past Tokyo Verdy Beleza in a physical but fair final that featured numerous hard tackles.

At the final whistle, players from both teams embraced each other, while Naegohyang coach Ri Yu Il remained on the bench in tears after the victory.

Public interest in Naegohyang’s visit to South Korea was intense, with all 7,087 general admission tickets for the semi-final against Suwon selling out within hours.

Although tickets for the final were still available shortly before kick-off and empty seats were visible in sections of the stadium, the atmosphere remained lively.

There were no official Naegohyang supporters present because North Korean citizens are generally prohibited from entering South Korea, while the two countries technically remain at war since the Korean War began in 1950.

South Korean fans wearing caps and sunglasses under sunny weather conditions beat traditional Korean drums and cheered for the North Korean side during the match.

Around 3,000 spectators from civic groups supported by Seoul’s unification ministry were also expected to attend.

Cheong Wook-sik, director of the South Korean NGO Peace Network, told AFP before the final that Naegohyang’s visit to the South was “emotionally overwhelming for many of us.”

“We have long been the closest neighbours, yet also the most hostile towards each other,” he said.

“I hope these football events can help change that, even if it may sound too idealistic.”

Among the spectators was 94-year-old Choi Hyo-kwan, originally from North Korea.

“I heard they were playing Japan today, so I came out to support them,” he said.

“Above all, I just hope everyone stays healthy, avoids injuries and goes all the way to victory.”

Naegohyang and Tokyo had previously met earlier in the tournament, when the Japanese side defeated the North Koreans 4-0 during the opening round in Myanmar.

The final, however, proved far more competitive. Tokyo controlled much of the first half before Naegohyang broke the deadlock one minute before the interval.

Jong Kum surged down the left flank during a rapid counterattack before squaring the ball for Kim to score.

Tokyo pushed for an equaliser throughout the second half, but Naegohyang defended comfortably while continuing to threaten on the counterattack.

North Korea’s women’s national football team is currently ranked 11th in the FIFA world rankings, significantly higher than the country’s men’s team, which sits in 118th place.

Tokyo Verdy Beleza had been seeking their second continental title after winning the predecessor competition to the Asian Women’s Champions League in 2019.

News.Az