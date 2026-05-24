Lance Stephenson submits Michael Beasley at Brand Risk 14 - VIDEO

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Lance Stephenson showed he can handle himself in a fight as well.

On Saturday night, Stephenson faced Michael Beasley in the co-main event of Brand Risk 14, the influencer boxing promotion founded by Adin Ross, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Sports.

The former NBA players share a long history of competing against each other on the basketball court, but their meeting in the ring ended quickly, lasting only 90 seconds before Stephenson overwhelmed Beasley.



Beasley appeared to have some boxing training and opened the fight using a long jab. However, Stephenson quickly closed the distance, ducked inside, secured a body lock, and slammed Beasley to the canvas.

Once on the ground, Beasley attempted a guillotine choke but failed to finish it.

Lance Stephenson just made michael Beasley tap in the 1st round of their mma fight 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/A0UvmNFjzo — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 24, 2026

Stephenson escaped the hold, and Beasley exposed his back in the process, allowing Stephenson to secure a rear-naked choke. Beasley tapped out shortly afterward, looking inexperienced in grappling exchanges.



Following the bout, Beasley said he would be open to a rematch with Stephenson under boxing rules, while also admitting, “Practicing getting choked and getting choked ain’t the same!”



News.Az