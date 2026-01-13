Alibaba’s Qwen tops open-source AI downloads with 700M

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alibaba’s Qwen AI models have reached 700 million downloads on the Hugging Face platform, making them the most downloaded open-source AI system globally, the Qwen team said.

Qwen surpassed Meta’s Llama in cumulative downloads by October 2025, and in December, its single-month downloads exceeded the combined total of the next eight popular models, including OpenAI, Nvidia, and Meta, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Launched in 2023, the Qwen family supports text and multimodal tasks in 119 languages and dialects. Alibaba has open-sourced nearly 400 Qwen models, spawning over 180,000 derivatives, cementing its status as the world’s most prolific open-source large language model.

The team emphasized that their mission is to advance AI performance while maintaining openness, ensuring broader global access to AI technology.

News.Az