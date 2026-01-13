OpenAI acquires healthcare AI startup Torch

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI has agreed to acquire a small healthcare-focused startup called Torch for an undisclosed amount, the company announced.

OpenAI paid about $100 million in equity for the acquisition, according to a source familiar with the deal, News.Az reports, citing The Information.

Both companies said Torch’s four-member team will join OpenAI as part of the deal.

Torch had been developing an application designed to aggregate a person’s medical information from multiple sources for use by artificial intelligence. The app aimed to combine data from doctor visits, laboratory tests, wearable devices, and various online portals, including consumer wellness tests and similar services. The Torch team described its technology as “a medical memory for AI,” intended to unify fragmented health records into a single context engine.

Torch co-founder Ilya Abyzov said in a post on X that the team first connected while working at Forward Health, a company known for its AI-powered medical clinics. Forward abruptly shut down in late 2024 despite having raised more than $400 million in funding.

Unlike Forward’s closure, the acquisition offers a different outcome for the Torch team and its technology. The startup’s tools and personnel will become part of OpenAI’s newly announced ChatGPT Health initiative, a service designed to help users analyze and manage health-related information through the chatbot.

