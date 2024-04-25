Aliyev and Japarov set new serious ambitions in Eurasian diplomacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Sabina Alizade

The state visit of Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov to Azerbaijan marked a new stage in the development of substantial and forward-looking relations between Baku and Bishkek. The foundation for strategic partnership was laid in October 2022 during Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Kyrgyzstan. Both Ilham Aliyev and Sadyr Japarov established a reliable foundation for further cooperation. Now, a structure that enhances the strengthening of ties in many areas, serving the common interests of both countries, is being constructed.

In a rapidly changing world, marked by crises in international relations leading to new points of tension and conflicts, countries with shared cultural and historical roots see the reinforcement of fraternal ties as a means to overcome emerging threats. Over recent years, Bishkek has significantly enhanced relations with its traditional partners and neighbors, boosting economic growth and strengthening mutual understanding in security matters, which is crucial for sustainable development. As a result of negotiations in Baku, 18 intergovernmental agreements were signed.

Political scientist Rashad Bayramov remarked that President Sadyr Japarov's visit to Azerbaijan aimed to elevate bilateral relations to a new level, as evidenced by the cooperation agreements signed in areas such as medicine, energy, customs, legal affairs, education, science, and migration.

Bayramov also highlighted the economic and cultural ties established between the countries during the Soviet era, which have intensified since the USSR's dissolution. He noted a positive dynamic in economic and trade relations, emphasizing that the current trade turnover has increased by about 20%, although it has yet to match the full economic potential of both countries.

In terms of transport and transit, the political scientist underlined a positive dynamic, particularly in increasing cargo and transit transportation between the countries. Cooperation is also deepening to boost the appeal of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, focusing on digitization and coordinated efforts to attract additional cargo for this route.

Kyrgyz political scientist Almaz Tazhybai stated that international relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have significantly improved over the past three years. This improvement is evident in joint initiatives such as the construction of a school in Agdam and a five-star hotel on Issyk-Kul, as well as the inauguration of a monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku. Last year, during President Aliyev's visit to Bishkek, the Heydar Aliyev school was opened, further strengthening bilateral ties.

Azerbaijan, leveraging its geographical position as an alternative corridor connecting Asia with Europe and the Middle East, is of strategic interest to Kyrgyzstan for the transportation of goods and cargo. There is also interest in securing alternative supplies of Azerbaijani hydrocarbons.

The Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund actively promotes economic development and stimulates the interest of entrepreneurs from both countries. This inspires the Kyrgyz government to further facilitate investments in promising sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, and tourism.

Azerbaijani political scientist Elchin Mirzabeyli stated that, without access to open seas, Kyrgyzstan holds an important geostrategic position in Central Asia, significant for Azerbaijan and the Turkic states at large. Its role is bolstered by its participation in the regional transport and communication system.

"Under the CAREC program, funded by the Asian Bank and regional states, four of the five international transport corridors that connect Europe with East Asia, the Mediterranean with East Asia, Russia with the Middle East and South Asia, and East Asia with the Middle East and South Asia, pass through Kyrgyzstan. The charter fund of the Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Development Fund was increased fourfold to 100 million dollars. More than 40 applications for investment projects in Kyrgyzstan have been received by Azerbaijan," the expert noted.

