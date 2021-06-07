All deputy FMs of Armenia submit resignation applications

+ ↺ − 16 px

All four deputy foreign ministers of Armenia have submitted resignation from their posts, the press service of the Armenian MFA told reporters.

The resignations were sent to the office of the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan last week.

Rumors about the possible resignations of the deputies have been spread since May 27, when Armenian FM resigned. First, Gagik Galachyan submitted his resignation on May 31. Now Avet Adonts, Artak Apitonian, and Armen Ghevondyan have submitted their applications for resignation.

News.Az

