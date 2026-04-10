Five dead after car collision on Armenia highway - PHOTO

Five dead after car collision on Armenia highway - PHOTO

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A deadly road accident in Armenia has left five people dead and three others injured, according to local reports.

The crash occurred around midday on April 10 on the Armavir–Gyumri highway. Authorities say the collision involved two vehicles—an Opel and a BMW, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Following the impact, the BMW veered off the road and plunged into a roadside ditch, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene, and the injured were transported for medical treatment. Their condition has not yet been officially disclosed.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a criminal investigation into the incident. Officials are currently working to identify the victims and determine the exact circumstances that led to the crash.

Photo: Shamshyan

Road accidents remain a serious concern in the region, with authorities urging drivers to follow safety rules and remain cautious, especially on busy highways.

News.Az