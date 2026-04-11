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Fire erupts at pharmaceutical factory in Ankara - VIDEO

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Fire erupts at pharmaceutical factory in Ankara - VIDEO
Source: Anadolu Agency

A fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory in Ankara, the capital city of Türkiye.

The fire at a pharmaceutical factory in Ankara’s Sincan district has been brought under control following a five-hour firefighting operation, authorities said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The blaze erupted for reasons that have not yet been determined at a facility located on 2000th Street in the Alcı OSB neighbourhood.

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After the emergency call, multiple fire engines, gendarmerie units, and teams from the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality and Sincan Municipality were dispatched to the scene. Municipal water tankers were also deployed to assist in the firefighting efforts.

Fire crews managed to contain and fully extinguish the blaze after approximately five hours of coordinated operations, and cooling work is ongoing at the site.

Officials confirmed that the factory has been rendered unusable as a result of the fire.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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