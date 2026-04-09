Red Wings expands Georgia routes, opens flights from 15 Russian cities

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Russian airline Red Wings has announced an expansion of its flight programme to Georgia, increasing its route network to 15 destinations.

The carrier said it will launch direct flights to Batumi from six Russian cities — Tyumen, Saratov, Perm, Volgograd, Orenburg and Chelyabinsk. The routes will be included in the summer 2026 schedule and will operate from June to October, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

The airline also announced the resumption of flights on the Nizhny Novgorod–Batumi route from 8 June, and the Novosibirsk–Batumi route from 25 May. In parallel, Red Wings plans to increase the frequency of flights between Sochi and Batumi throughout the summer season, which runs from May to September.

At present, Red Wings operates flights to Georgia from Moscow, St Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Samara, Krasnodar, Sochi and Ufa.

“With the launch of new routes, Red Wings will operate flights to Georgia from a total of 15 Russian cities,” the company said.

Direct air links between Russia and Georgia were restored in May 2023. Several airlines, including Red Wings, Azimuth and Georgian Airways, currently operate flights that are not subject to Western sanctions.

Against this backdrop, discussions continue in Georgia over expanding transport and economic ties with Russia, which are often criticised by opposition groups, while Moscow says such cooperation is important for the development of the Georgian economy.

News.Az