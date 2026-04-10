Iran banks to resume full operations nationwide

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All bank branches across Iran will resume full operations starting Saturday, according to the Bank Coordination Council, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The announcement also confirms that bank headquarters units in Tehran will return to normal functioning as part of the nationwide reopening.

The decision marks a full restoration of banking activity after a period of disruptions, with authorities indicating that all branches will operate normally from the weekend onward.

News.Az