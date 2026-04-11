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Italian cargo ship blocked from Strait of Hormuz transit

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Italian cargo ship blocked from Strait of Hormuz transit
Source: shipnext.com

An Italian-owned cargo vessel has been unable to pass through the Strait of Hormuz due to security concerns over potential missile attacks from Iran.

The ship, the Grande Torino, operated by the Italian shipping company Grimaldi Group, was forced to anchor in Abu Dhabi after waiting for more than a month for a safe opportunity to navigate the strategically important waterway, News.Az reports, citing Italian media.

The crew reportedly used the stop to restock supplies. The vessel is carrying vehicles loaded in Japan and China, destined for European ports.

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On board are three Italian officers and 18 Filipino seafarers. The crew is reportedly awaiting clarification from Iranian authorities regarding conditions for foreign vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, but has not yet received a response from Tehran.

Earlier incidents were also reported in the same shipping lane. Two ultra-large container ships operated by COSCO Shipping Lines reportedly faced difficulties while attempting to exit the strait, making abrupt course changes before eventually being allowed to proceed after delays.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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