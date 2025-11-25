Alphabet nears historic $4 trillion valuation on AI-driven rally

The company’s shares rose 4% to about $331 each in premarket trading, placing the tech giant on track to surpass the key milestone at the market open, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The search and ad tech giant joins an ⁠elite club of ​Big Tech companies ​racing to dominate the booming technology as AI ‍continues to ⁠captivate Wall Street this year.

Meta is in talks to spend billions of dollars on Google’s AI chips, The Information reported, citing an unnamed persong familiar with the discussions. The deal would place the chips — known as tensor processing units, or TPUs — in data centers in 2027, the report said. The social media giant may also rent chip use from Google's cloud services unit in 2026, it added.

The agreement, if sealed, would underscore Google's progress in challenging Nvidia's dominance in chips as Big Tech companies scramble to build out data centers to meet an expected AI demand boom. Meta's implied stamp of approval would go a long way to establishing Google's tech as an alternative.