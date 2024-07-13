Ambassador highlights bridge building between UK-China ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang highlighted the significance of bridge building in China-UK relations, and the role of the Great Britain-China Centre (GBCC) in it.

At the 50th anniversary celebration of the organization, the ambassador expressed thanks to GBCC's contribution during the past five decades, while saying the 50-year changes in the world and the China-UK relations have provided inspirations for reflecting on what makes good diplomacy.Zheng highlighted that good diplomacy is always about connecting the people and promoting friendship.He recalled hosting about 80 Chinese delegations in London last year, from Chinese provinces and cities, universities and businesses. The exchanges have helped to link the people of the two countries. However, he mentioned that the inter-governmental exchanges are far from enough, while expressing hope to see more of this, as well as students studying in each other's countries.The Chinese ambassador also emphasized "managing difficult issues and creating opportunities to work together" in his speech."The right way to deal with any differences is to respect each other's core interests, and through dialogue and consultation, minimize the disturbance they bring to the overall relationship," said Zheng, adding there are many realms for cooperation between China and the UK. He cited trade and investment, financial services, renewable energy and green technology as examples.In terms of the governance of AI safety, addressing climate change and the settlement of regional and international issues, China and the UK should also enhance communication and coordination, said Zheng.The ambassador mentioned Chinese Premier Li Qiang's congratulatory letter to new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, saying that China stands ready to work with the new British government to "consolidate political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and intensify people-to-people exchanges, in an effort to drive economic and social development in our respective countries, and promote world peace, stability, and prosperity."The GBCC is an executive non-department public body of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office set up by the British government in 1974 to support China-UK relations, as well as fostering understanding and cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az