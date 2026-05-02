Coinbase says stablecoin bill deal reached, clearing path for US crypto rules

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Coinbase says a deal has been reached on a key provision in a major US crypto bill, potentially allowing long-delayed legislation to move forward.

The agreement centres on rules governing so-called stablecoin rewards, which had been a major point of contention between banks and crypto firms, News.az reports.

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The proposed compromise would introduce stricter limits on how companies can offer incentives linked to stablecoins, addressing concerns that such products could draw deposits away from traditional banking institutions.

At the same time, the deal preserves the ability for crypto platforms to provide certain rewards tied to genuine user activity, a key demand from the industry.

The dispute over these incentives had previously stalled progress on the legislation, which aims to establish a clearer regulatory framework for digital assets in the United States.

Lawmakers involved in the negotiations have also proposed new disclosure requirements for stablecoin issuers, as part of broader efforts to improve transparency and oversight in the sector.

If approved, the bill could mark a significant step toward defining how cryptocurrencies are regulated in the US, with implications for exchanges, investors and the wider financial system.

News.Az