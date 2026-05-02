Myanmar crash leaves 16 dead after truck overturns in Nay Pyi Taw
- 02 May 2026 23:47
- 03 May 2026 00:03
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At least 16 people have been killed and 21 others injured after a six-wheeled vehicle overturned in Myanmar’s capital, Nay Pyi Taw, emergency services say.
The accident happened on Saturday afternoon in Ottara Thiri township when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, according to a statement from the Myanmar Fire Services Department, News.az reports.
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The truck, which was carrying bamboo, had 38 people on board at the time of the incident. Authorities said the vehicle overturned at around 13:50 local time.
Emergency responders, including fire service personnel and local rescue groups, were deployed to the scene shortly after the crash. The victims were transported to Nay Pyi Taw General Hospital.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
By Faig Mahmudov