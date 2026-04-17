American Airlines plane brakes hard to avoid truck at Charlotte airport - VIDEO

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An American Airlines pilot was forced to slam “on the brakes” to avoid colliding with a crossing truck at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday, according to video and audio obtained by news outlets and airport officials.

Flight 1197 was taxiing from the gate area toward the runway ahead of takeoff when a black-and-white airport truck crossed its path, narrowly avoiding a potentially serious collision.

Video footage shows the aircraft coming to an abrupt stop on the tarmac.

American Airlines pilot 'forced to slam on the brakes' Wednesday morning to avoid hitting a truck at Charlotte airport, per ABC. pic.twitter.com/PL89kOR8Eg — News.Az (@news_az) April 17, 2026

“They just went right in front of us and we nearly hit them,” the pilot told a ramp controller, according to CBS News. “I had to — I had to slam on the brakes.”

The incident comes about a month after an Air Canada aircraft struck an emergency vehicle while landing at LaGuardia Airport on March 22, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and first officer who attempted to prevent the crash.

Dozens of passengers were injured, and a federal investigation is ongoing into the first fatal accident at LaGuardia in over three decades.

News.Az