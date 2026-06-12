Hamburg airport evacuated after security incident

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The airport ‌in the ​German ​city of ⁠Hamburg ​was ​evacuated on Friday ​due ​to a ‌security ⁠incident, according to police, News.Az reports, citing Daily Star.

All departures were also cancelled at the airport, and the airport’s security area was cleared after police responded to what authorities described as a “security situation.”

The exact details of the incident that led to the suspension of flights remain unclear.

German news outlet Bild reported that officers referred to a “police situation” at the aviation hub, and there were indications that police had stormed parts of the airport during the response.

News.Az