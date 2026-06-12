Yandex metrika counter

Hamburg airport evacuated after security incident

  • World
  • Share
Hamburg airport evacuated after security incident
Source: Getty Images

The airport ‌in the ​German ​city of ⁠Hamburg ​was ​evacuated on Friday ​due ​to a ‌security ⁠incident, according to police, News.Az reports, citing Daily Star.

All departures were also cancelled at the airport, and the airport’s security area was cleared after police responded to what authorities described as a “security situation.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The exact details of the incident that led to the suspension of flights remain unclear.

German news outlet Bild reported that officers referred to a “police situation” at the aviation hub, and there were indications that police had stormed parts of the airport during the response.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      