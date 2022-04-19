An agreement was reached to intensify trilateral cooperation among Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting in Novo-Ogorevo, News.az reports citing the Kremlin press service.

The parties agreed to intensify trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan in order to help normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and in the region as a whole.



Pashinyan also invited Putin to visit Yerevan in connection with the second session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in the second half of 2022.

