Ankara hosts meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation

Ankara has hosted a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay addressed the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Recourses Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Prime Minister of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Sabuhi Mammadov and other officials.

A number of documents on mutual cooperation were signed at the meeting.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Vice President Fuat Oktay signed a Protocol of the Intergovernmental Commission.

The Turkish Vice President and the Azerbaijani Prime Minister then made press statements.

