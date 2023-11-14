Ankara hosts opening ceremony of Shusha Culture Days

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of Culture Days of Shusha, co-organized by Shusha City State Reserve Department and TURKSOY, has been held in Ankara, Türkiye, News.Az reports.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov, Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov and other officials attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister Aydin Karimov emphasized that the city of Shusha hosted many events in 2023 highlighting the culture and rich history of the Turkic people.

The event also featured paintings by Shusha artists reflecting the history, unique nature and beauty of the city.

News.Az