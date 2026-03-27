Iran says 120 cultural sites damaged in strikes

Ahmad Alavi, head of Tehran city council’s cultural heritage committee, said multiple locations across the country were directly hit and suffered significant structural damage, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“At least 120 museums, historical buildings, and cultural sites across various provinces were directly targeted and sustained serious structural damage,” he said.

Among the sites cited were Golestan Palace, Saadabad Palace, Marble Palace and Teymourtash House, also known as the War Museum.

The claims have heightened concerns about the impact of the conflict on Iran’s cultural heritage, though independent verification of the reported damage has not yet been confirmed.