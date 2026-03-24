Married At First Sight star Mel Schilling dies

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Mel Schilling, relationship expert on the hit reality show Married At First Sight, has died at the age of 54, her family has announced.

The Australian TV personality had been battling colon cancer, first diagnosed in 2023, which later spread to her brain. Her death was confirmed in a statement shared on her social media accounts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love,” her family said, paying tribute to her strength, compassion, and dedication to both her family and career.

Schilling was widely known for her role as a relationship coach on Married At First Sight, where she became a central figure in the show’s global success. She continued filming despite undergoing extensive treatment, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Earlier this year, she revealed that her condition had worsened and that there were no further treatment options available. She had also planned to step back from the Australian version of the show after more than a decade on screen.

Tributes have poured in from fans and colleagues, remembering her as a warm, resilient, and inspiring figure both on and off screen.

News.Az