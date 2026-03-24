Shakira's concerts in Qatar, UAE postponed

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Shakira’s upcoming concerts in Qatar and the UAE have been postponed due to rising regional tensions linked to the ongoing Iran war.





Her April 1 show at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, as part of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, no longer appears on Shakira’s official tour website. Visit Qatar now lists the date as “TBC” (to be confirmed), while the ticketing page currently shows an error—possibly related to Amazon Web Services disruptions in Bahrain caused by regional drone activity, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

Other scheduled concerts in Qatar, including Hans Zimmer on April 10 and John Legend on April 17, remain unaffected. Shakira’s representatives have not yet commented publicly.

In the UAE, the OFFLIMITS Music Festival, where Shakira was set to perform on April 4, has also been postponed. The festival, which had additional performances by Jonas Brothers, Ne-Yo, and Biffy Clyro, will now take place on November 21 at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, according to Platinum List.

Meanwhile, Shakira has been named a nominee for the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, keeping her in the spotlight despite the tour delays.

News.Az