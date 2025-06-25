Annual inflation in Russia down to 9.48% in week ended June 23 from 9.59% — ministry

Annual inflation in Russia slowed down to 9.48% from June 17 to 23 from 9.59% in the previous week, the Economic Development Ministry said, News.az reports citing TASS.

"During the week from June 17 to 23, 2025 inflation equaled 0.04%. <…> As of June 23, annual inflation amounted to 9.48%," the ministry said.

Earlier reports said that on June 10-16 annual inflation went down to 9.59% from 9.71%.

