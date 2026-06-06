Nigeria bombs terrorists, children are collateral damage

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Nigeria's military campaign against armed bandit groups is facing growing criticism following a series of airstrikes that have reportedly killed large numbers of civilians, including children, in recent months.

The latest controversy centers on a strike in northwestern Nigeria that allegedly targeted suspected terrorist and bandit leaders but instead hit a crowded civilian area, leaving more than 100 people dead according to survivors, local officials and human rights groups. Many of the victims were women and children, News.az reports.

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The incident has renewed concerns over the Nigerian military's increasing reliance on air power in its fight against banditry, kidnapping networks and Islamist insurgents operating across the country's northern regions. Security forces argue that airstrikes are often necessary because armed groups control vast and difficult to access territories. However, rights organizations and analysts have repeatedly warned about intelligence failures, weak coordination and insufficient safeguards for civilians.

According to reports, more than 250 civilians have been killed in military airstrikes since the beginning of 2026, while other estimates suggest that more than 500 civilians have died in mistaken or disputed strikes since 2017.

One of the deadliest recent incidents occurred in April when a military operation targeting Boko Haram militants reportedly struck a market in northeastern Nigeria. Human rights organizations and local officials said more than 100 civilians were killed, while some estimates placed the death toll above 200. The Nigerian military said the operation had targeted militant positions and launched an investigation into the allegations.

The United Nations has called for independent investigations into reports of civilian casualties resulting from military operations in northern Nigeria. Human rights advocates argue that repeated incidents risk undermining public trust in security forces and may complicate efforts to combat extremist groups and criminal networks.

Nigeria continues to battle multiple security threats, including Boko Haram, Islamic State affiliated groups and heavily armed bandit gangs responsible for mass kidnappings, killings and attacks on villages and schools. Authorities maintain that military operations remain essential to restoring security, but critics say greater accountability and improved intelligence are needed to prevent further civilian deaths.

The debate over the use of air power has intensified as the government seeks to strengthen its campaign against insurgent and criminal groups while avoiding further civilian casualties. Analysts warn that without improved targeting capabilities and stronger oversight mechanisms, the risk of additional deadly mistakes will remain a major challenge for Nigeria's security strategy.

News.Az