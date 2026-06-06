Lebanese general among three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on car

The Lebanese Army said Saturday's "aggressive and barbaric" strike had killed a brigadier-general, a captain and a private. The IDF said the vehicle was "moving suspiciously towards forces" and gunfire had been reported in the area, News.az reports, citing BBC.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Israeli forces infiltrate Golan villages, detains Syrian citizen

Lebanese army officer, soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike

Seven-month-old Palestinian baby killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

NASCAR Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett dies aged 93

Israel has been fighting Hezbollah since March, primarily in southern Lebanon, from where the Iran-backed armed group has launched rocket and drone attacks into northern Israel.

It is not in direct conflict with the Lebanese government, which is involved in talks with Israel to secure a ceasefire.

The strike happened on a road close to the village of Kfar Tebnit, around four miles north of the Litani River and close to the city of Nabatieh, where there has been intense fighting and displacement in recent months.

The Israeli military has previously issued sweeping evacuation orders for the region as its forces continue to push north, supported by regular air strikes against Hezbollah targets.

The IDF said the vehicle it struck was travelling in an "active and evacuated combat zone" where it believes Hezbollah has operated from.

A statement said troop movements in the area require coordination with the IDF, and repeated that its forces "are operating against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, not against the Lebanese Army".