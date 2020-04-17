Another 847 dead as UK’s coronavirus death toll passes 14,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another 847 people have died after contracting coronavirus, taking the UK death toll to at least 14,576, the Department of Health (DoH) has confirmed, The Metro reported.

Today’s jump in deaths is another huge daily rise, following an increase of 861 yesterday and 761 on Wednesday.

The latest figures were released after health secretary Matt Hancock outlined the government’s six-point plan to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

During a virtual meeting with the Health and Social Care Committee, chaired by Jeremy Hunt, he said the first step in defeating the pandemic is social distancing, with the UK currently remaining in lockdown for at least three more weeks.

The second step is boosting the NHS’s capacity to deal with Covid-19 patients, and includes the construction of the emergency NHS Nightingale hospitals across the UK.

Mr Hancock said we now have 2,769 critical beds spare and ready to treat patients.

