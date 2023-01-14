Yandex metrika counter

Another agreement between Azerbaijan and Türkiye approved

  • Politics
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on plant quarantine cooperation", News.Az reports. 

The agreement was signed on November 4, 2022 in Baku.


News.Az 

