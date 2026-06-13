Telegram blocks account of Iranian-linked hacking group

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Telegram has blocked the account of the Iranian-linked hacking group Handala, which in recent years has claimed responsibility for a series of cyber operations targeting entities linked to the United States and Israel, according to Iranian media reports.

The messaging platform has removed the group’s account, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

Handala has become one of the better-known pro-Palestinian hacking groups in cyberspace in recent years, frequently claiming responsibility for cyber operations against targets it associates with the United States and Israel.

The group has said its activities are carried out in response to what it describes as US and Israeli “crimes” in the region, particularly in relation to the Palestinian territories.

The blocking of Handala’s Telegram account is significant as the group had regularly used messaging platforms and social media networks to publish statements, operational claims and updates, Fars said.

News.Az