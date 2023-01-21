Another car of Russian peacekeepers drives freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Conditions have been once again created for the passage of car of Russian peacekeepers, temporarily deployed in Azerbaijan, along the Lachin-Khankendi road, near Shusha, News.az reports.

Free passage of the vehicle moving from Khankendi city in the Lachin direction has been ensured.

This once again proves that humanitarian vehicles can pass freely through the peaceful protest area, and there are no obstacles for them.

The peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on for over forty days.

News.Az