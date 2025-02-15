Another earthquake hits California

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another earthquake has hit California

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Malibu area late Friday at approximately 11:44 pm, News.Az reports, citing US media.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, however, according to USGS, the quake was felt as far as 20 miles away in Thousand Oaks.

It is one of 9 earthquakes that have hit California since Thursday, the USGS tracker shows.

The strongest of those was a 4.3 magnitude that struck 6 miles north-northwest of Avenal at approximately 4:17 p.m. on February 13.

Three earthquakes were also recorded a mile from Hayward in California's Bay Area on Thursday afternoon. Two of those earthquakes occurred within two minutes of each other. All three occurred along the Hayward fault line, which USGS notes is an active fault in the San Francisco Bay region. They had magnitudes of 3.2, 3.3 and 2.6 respectively.

